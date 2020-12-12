Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Up 18.8%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.20. 14,432,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 2,903,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

BORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $275,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

