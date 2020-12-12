BP’s (BP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Cowen cut their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. AlphaValue lowered BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised BP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.99.

BP stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

