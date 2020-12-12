Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Major Shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc Sells 46,265 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

