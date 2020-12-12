Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $62.97 on Friday. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 44.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 401.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

