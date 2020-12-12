Brokerages Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XP.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XP. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in XP by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XP by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in XP by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XP opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

