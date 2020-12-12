Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $87.46

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $41,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.