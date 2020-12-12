Brokerages Set Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Price Target at $45.67

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $732.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

