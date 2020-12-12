BTIG Research Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $46.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.