Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $76.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit