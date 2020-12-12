Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $76.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

