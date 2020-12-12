Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Camping World worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

