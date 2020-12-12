Canaccord Genuity Boosts People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$12.75

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The firm has a market cap of C$802.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57. People Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.95.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.