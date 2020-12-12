Canaccord Genuity Increases MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.00

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.01.

TSE MAG opened at C$20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.83. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares in the company, valued at C$5,335,463.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $428,351.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

