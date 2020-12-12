Canaccord Genuity Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $85.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.