Canaccord Genuity Raises Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$5.50

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.67.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,887,572.60. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

