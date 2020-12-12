Canaccord Genuity Trims Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Target Price to C$5.75

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$331.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.98.

About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

