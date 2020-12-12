Canaccord Genuity Trims Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Target Price to C$5.75

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of BCM stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$331.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.98.
About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V)
Featured Article: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.