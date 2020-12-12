Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,478 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $120.98 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

