Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 141,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

