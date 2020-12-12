Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 379,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 292.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

