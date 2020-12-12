Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 252.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $82.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

