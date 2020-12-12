Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $447.94 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.40. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

