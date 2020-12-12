Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

