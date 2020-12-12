Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $403.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

