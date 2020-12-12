Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

