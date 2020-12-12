Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352,919 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,418,189. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.