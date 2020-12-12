Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,251 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

CAH opened at $54.28 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

