CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $13.50 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $21,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CarParts.com by 235.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

