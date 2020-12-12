Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Buys £12,300 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Kristen Eshak Weldon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($16,070.03).
CARR opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 164.94 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.
About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.
