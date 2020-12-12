Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Buys £12,300 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Kristen Eshak Weldon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($16,070.03).

CARR opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 164.94 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

