Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Casey’s General Stores worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY opened at $175.39 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

