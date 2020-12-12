Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III Sells 78,265 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

