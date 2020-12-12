Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIA. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

CIA opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.02.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.