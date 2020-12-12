Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CIA stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

