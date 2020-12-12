Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OIGLF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

