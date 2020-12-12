Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $419.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.39. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

