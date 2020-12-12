Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

NYSE DPZ opened at $383.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

