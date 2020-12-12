Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova boosted its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock worth $12,143,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

