Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $131,441,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $67,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

