Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 176.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cytokinetics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $104,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,995 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,313 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $20.34 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

