Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group increased their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 644.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

