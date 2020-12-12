Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 289.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.47.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

