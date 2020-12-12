Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $90.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

