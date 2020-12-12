Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Sells $4,024,280.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 75.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

