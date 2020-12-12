Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.