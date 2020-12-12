Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,494 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,371,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 96,473 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $44.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.