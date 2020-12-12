Colony Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $651.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

