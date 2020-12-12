Colony Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 204.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 185,995 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

