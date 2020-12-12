Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $311,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 68,926 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 57.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,020. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

