Colony Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $863.45.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,732 shares of company stock valued at $66,711,183. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $940.17 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $973.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.