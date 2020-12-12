Colony Group LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.