Colony Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $456.23 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

