Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 14.4% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price shot up 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.65. 7,081,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 2,643,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

