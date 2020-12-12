Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 14.4% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price shot up 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.65. 7,081,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 2,643,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
